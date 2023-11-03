The National Basketball Association (NBA) has unveiled a thrilling collaboration between Grammy Award-winning hip-hop legend LL COOL J and the four-time Grammy Award-winning group The Roots. Together, they have reimagined the iconic song “Mama Said Knock You Out” to serve as the official anthem for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

This bespoke anthem blends LL COOL J’s Grammy-winning hit “Mama Said Knock You Out” with the lively hook from The Roots’ popular track “Here I Come.” The result is a dynamic musical backdrop that will accompany the various stages of the In-Season Tournament, starting with Group Play involving all 30 NBA teams and culminating in the Championship.

The anthem spot pays homage to the original VMA Award-winning music video while injecting a modern twist. LL COOL J’s presence transitions from the boxing ring to the hardwood of the In-Season Tournament stage, complete with a tribute to the tournament’s coveted trophy, the NBA Cup, and a live performance by The Roots.

“I’ve been a fan of the NBA ever since I can remember, and it’s a real honor to have my record serving as the anthem for this monumental moment,” said LL COOL J. “I’m excited to see the energy of the song translate to the play on the court during the NBA In-Season Tournament.”

You can see the tournament anthem video below.