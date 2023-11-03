Words by: Jordyn Taylor

Megan Thee Stallion emerges from the depths of a venomous snake in her new drop, “Cobra.” In a glossy video directed by Douglas Bernardt, guitar riffs, and 808s adorn the rapper’s story about her time in the light recently and the hit her mental health has taken since.

This is her first self-funded release after her long-winded battle with her former label, 1501 Entertainment. She hit the ground running with Hot Girl Production’s first single, serving us scales,

Advertisement

Baring herself in the single, Megan addresses what’s been happening recently, and it’s a lot. She opens up about her depression, admitting that she has dealt with suicidal thoughts and used drinking as a coping mechanism. Visuals of snakes and characters with phones out and stone faces symbolize the eyes on her while she is alone and at her lowest.

She sang: “Every night I cried, I almost died / And nobody close tried to stop me / Long as / everybody gettin’ paid, right? / Everything’ll be okay, right? / I’m winnin’, so nobody trippin’ / Bet if I ever fall off, everybody go missin’”.

Fans also get an inside note on what may have happened between her and rapper ​​Pardison Fontaine.

The star rapped: ‘Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d*ck sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’’. The line points the finger at the rapper whom she broke off a three-year relationship with earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time that the Houston Hottie has spoken on mental health and her challenges. On her last album, Traumauzine, fans got closer to the rapper on tracks like “Anxiety,” noting the grief surrounding her and her late mother’s relationship.

In September of last year, she launched her mental health hub, ‘Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too.’ The platform lists resources for free treatment, crisis hotlines, and organizations that specifically assist the Black community, including therapy for Black women and men.

Both a mental health advocate and a rapper just keeping it real, Megan Thee Stallion has the world anticipating her next singles ‘hatching’ soon.

You can see the video below.