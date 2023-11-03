On Thursday night, Grammy-winning and multi-platinum producer Mike WiLL Made-It celebrated a historic moment as he premiered his track “Different Breed” at an NBA game. Seated courtside during the Lakers vs. Clippers game, Mike WiLL was joined by song collaborators Latto and Swae Lee as the single made its world live debut during the third quarter of the highly anticipated game.

This event marked a significant milestone for Mike WiLL, who recently became the first-ever Lead Producer for the 2023-24 NBA season, marking a groundbreaking fusion of music, sports, and culture. “Different Breed” was released in collaboration with ESPN last month and made its debut on the NBA Tip-off TV spot and the NBA season opener.

The partnership with the NBA and ESPN involves custom music strategies for various key NBA moments, including the NBA In-season Tournament, Christmas Day, Saturday Primetime matchups, NBA Play-in Tournament, NBA Playoffs, and NBA Finals. This collaboration underscores the growing synergy between music and sports.

