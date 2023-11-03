New Jersey/Delaware/New Orleans – November 6, 2023 – Moorhouse Music, a visionary record

label that prides itself on its innovative and diverse roster, is excited to spotlight the distinct

talents of its three leading artists: “dee2Crazy”, “K Gold”, and “August Moor”. Each brings a

unique sound that defines the label’s commitment to musical excellence.



Since its inception in 2015 by the multifaceted artist and CEO August Moor, Moorhouse Music

has been a beacon for artists who channel life’s complexities into vibrant, genre-spanning

music. Embracing hip-hop, R&B, and Afro/reggae influences, the label has created a sound that

speaks to today’s listeners while respecting its rich and varied influences.



The label has fostered profound connections among its artists. K Gold, originating from New

Jersey, found a creative and business partner in August Moor through Niah J, while dee2Crazy,

a New Orleans native, has looked up to August as a mentor. This sense of community and

support is a cornerstone of the Moorhouse Music ethos.



Moorhouse Music is not just a label; it’s a cultural phenomenon. Their latest project,

“MoorHouse vol.2”, was released on November 3rd, marking a significant milestone for the

collective. The album is a celebration of growth and unity, offering tracks that range from

energetic party anthems to profound narratives, all while conveying messages of

empowerment and perseverance.



Collaboration is a key component of the Moorhouse approach, with a creative process that is

both natural and intentional. Open studio sessions have become a hallmark of the label, inviting

fans to participate and engage with the music-making process, fostering a sense of belonging

and involvement in the Moorhouse community.



As Moorhouse Music continues to expand its horizons, the label stands firm in its commitment

to authenticity, emotional depth, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. The future is

promising for these artists, whose passion for their artistry is matched by their dedication to

their message.



Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the innovation of “dee2Crazy”, “K Gold”, and “August

Moor” by following them on Spotify and Instagram. Join the movement and be part of the

evolving legacy of Moorhouse Music.



