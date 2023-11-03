New Jersey/Delaware/New Orleans – November 6, 2023 – Moorhouse Music, a visionary record
label that prides itself on its innovative and diverse roster, is excited to spotlight the distinct
talents of its three leading artists: “dee2Crazy”, “K Gold”, and “August Moor”. Each brings a
unique sound that defines the label’s commitment to musical excellence.
Since its inception in 2015 by the multifaceted artist and CEO August Moor, Moorhouse Music
has been a beacon for artists who channel life’s complexities into vibrant, genre-spanning
music. Embracing hip-hop, R&B, and Afro/reggae influences, the label has created a sound that
speaks to today’s listeners while respecting its rich and varied influences.
The label has fostered profound connections among its artists. K Gold, originating from New
Jersey, found a creative and business partner in August Moor through Niah J, while dee2Crazy,
a New Orleans native, has looked up to August as a mentor. This sense of community and
support is a cornerstone of the Moorhouse Music ethos.
Moorhouse Music is not just a label; it’s a cultural phenomenon. Their latest project,
“MoorHouse vol.2”, was released on November 3rd, marking a significant milestone for the
collective. The album is a celebration of growth and unity, offering tracks that range from
energetic party anthems to profound narratives, all while conveying messages of
empowerment and perseverance.
Collaboration is a key component of the Moorhouse approach, with a creative process that is
both natural and intentional. Open studio sessions have become a hallmark of the label, inviting
fans to participate and engage with the music-making process, fostering a sense of belonging
and involvement in the Moorhouse community.
As Moorhouse Music continues to expand its horizons, the label stands firm in its commitment
to authenticity, emotional depth, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. The future is
promising for these artists, whose passion for their artistry is matched by their dedication to
their message.
Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the innovation of “dee2Crazy”, “K Gold”, and “August
Moor” by following them on Spotify and Instagram. Join the movement and be part of the
evolving legacy of Moorhouse Music.
Spotify Links:
dee2Crazy: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6RDgNUDQ9YM6Fx4kZNLgQo
K Gold: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2bJ7gwCrg3ZjVnqxXdJXP4
August Moor: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0sjHUVAcDxAEXcYwhdHsyK
Instagram Profiles:
K Gold: https://instagram.com/official_kgold
August Moor: https://instagram.com/augustmoor
dee2Crazy: https://instagram.com/dee.2.crazy
For additional information, bookings, or interviews, contact Moorhouse Music at
moorhouseproduction@gmail.com.