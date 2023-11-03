Fetty Wap has not been letting up with the holiday smashes. The two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated diamond-certified rap star is back with a brand new single “1738” featuring Coi Leray. The Jersey native is droppin his awaited full-length offering and first album since 2015, KING ZOO, coming Black Friday, November 24th.

Listen HERE

Fetty has teased the impending arrival of his sophomore album for years now. Fittingly, he settled on a release date with sentimental value as November 18, 2023 was the anniversary of his most recent viral single “Sweet Yamz..

Advertisement

Last year, Fetty Wap landed a viral holiday hit with “Sweet Yamz.” One Remix notably featured the legendary Charlie Wilson and GRAMMY® Award-winning Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers. Another Remix featured multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.

Pre-order/Pre-save KING ZOO HERE.