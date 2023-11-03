Global sensation Peso Pluma has teamed up with Call of Duty to create a music video and song inspired by the highly-anticipated game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, set to launch on Nov. 10th. The song, “Peligro,” showcases Peso Pluma’s iconic requintos and celebrates both the game and its passionate fan base.

Peso Pluma, a leading figure in the Mexican music movement and a dominant presence on global music charts, delivers an anthem that reflects the thrilling and global threat faced by players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

“We are excited to collaborate with Peso Pluma, one of the most important global artists of the moment, celebrating the launch of Modern Warfare III”, mentioned Tyler Bahl, VP and Head of Marketing, Call of Duty. “Peligro” represents our continued commitment to our community for them to experience the Call of Duty universe in unique and diverse ways.”

“Latin America is a key region for Call of Duty, and we will continue to innovate for and surprise the community,” said Rodrigo Perez, Director of Product Management for Call of Duty Latin America. “Our collaboration with Peso Pluma ties together the talent of Peso Pluma with the Call of Duty franchise in a unique way.”

The “Peligro” music video, inspired by the game’s narrative, is available on Peso Pluma’s YouTube channel, as well as Call of Duty’s official YouTube and social media platforms. The song can also be streamed on various music platforms, offering fans a unique way to engage with the Call of Duty universe.