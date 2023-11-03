SOURCE SPORTS: Victor Wembanyama Explodes for 38 Points & 10 Rebonds in Spurs W Over the Suns

Victor Wembenyama has let the NBA know that his time is now. In a matchup against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, Wembanyama exploded for 38 points, ten rebounds, and two blocks. The Spurs won 132-121.

According to the NBA, Wembanyama has become the third teen in NBA history to notch a stat line of at least 35 points, ten rebounds, and two blocks. The other two are Durant and LeBron James. Wembanyama also joined Spurs legend David Robinson as the only members in franchise history to score 100 or more in their first five games.

You can see all the highlights from Big Vic’s game below.

Wemby (28 PTS) is putting in WORK in the 3Q 😱



These plays are RIDICULOUS.



Spurs-Suns | Live on NBA TV

📲: https://t.co/7PWdV3vhF5 pic.twitter.com/YPuXlny06B — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2023