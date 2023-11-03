Multiplatinum Detroit rapper and storyteller Tee Grizzley has released his long-awaited album, Tee’s Coney Island, available now through Grizzley Gang/300 Entertainment. This 16-track album returns to Tee’s musical roots and hometown influences, paying tribute to the iconic Detroit diner, Coney Island.

Tee Grizzley’s lyrical prowess shines throughout Tee’s Coney Island, focusing on classic street narratives and hood poetry, reminiscent of his quadruple-platinum hit “First Day Out,” which introduced him to the world.

The album also features notable collaborations, including 21 Savage on “Loop Hole,” Chris Brown on “City of God,” and Cordae on “Tried and Tried Again.” Tee Grizzley’s ability to weave compelling stories and provide a unique perspective on life in the streets cements his status as a visionary in the rap scene. Additional features include SKilla Baby, Mariah the Scientist, Machine Gun Kelly, and City Girls.

With Tee’s Coney Island, Tee Grizzley invites fans to immerse themselves in his latest musical journey, offering a compelling look into his Detroit roots and storytelling prowess.