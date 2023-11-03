Three-time Grammy award-winning artist NE-YO has unveiled a fresh remix of his single, “Link Up (feat. Fabolous),” currently available via Motown Records/Compound Entertainment. To accompany the remix, NE-YO, and Fabolous have also released a captivating black-and-white visual directed by Azzie Scott.

In this revamped version of the track, NE-YO and Fabolous put their unique spin on a sample from Michael Wycoff’s 1980s R&B hit “Looking Up To You,” produced by Hitmaka, Cardiak, and Wu10.

The remix highlights Fabolous’ signature wordplay, complemented by NE-YO’s velvety vocals, marking the latest addition to their extensive collaborative history. Their creative partnership dates back to tracks like “She Got Her Own” with Jamie Foxx and Fabolous’s “Make Me Better.”

“Link Up” is NE-YO’s first release since his eighth studio album, “Self Explanatory,” which featured collaborations with artists like Yung Bleu, Jeremih, and Trippie Redd.