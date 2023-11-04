Fans are looking at Jeezy and his lyrics and wondering if he is giving insights into his pending divorce from Jeannie Mai. On the new double album, I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget, Sno has a single titled “Don’t Cheat,” which clears his name of infidelity.

“I be out here getting paper while you sleep,” Jeezy raps. “Once again, ’cause real niggas don’t cheat.” You can hear the full single below.

Jeezy released an official statement, breaking his silence on his divorce from Jeannie Mai. The statement comes after Mai has appeared on public platforms. The statement is available below:

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.” – JAY “JEEZY” JENKINS

Jeannie Mai appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s Sherri Show and publicly commented on her ongoing divorce from Jeezy.

“It takes daily to sit and be quiet in your thoughts,” Mai said. “You give God your pain and he will give you his power. Just taking it day by day.”

She added, “And turning off everything really helps. I tuned into the voices that I needed to hear, that’s me and the truth.”

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum recording artist Jeezy is embarking on a new chapter in his illustrious career. After nearly two decades with Def Jam, he has announced his departure from the label and releasing a double album titled I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget. The album is set to drop this Friday, Nov. 3rd, and marks his debut release through his label, CTE New World, in partnership with Stem Distribution.

I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget is a compelling double album that delves into the experiences and individuals who have played a pivotal role in shaping Jeezy, both personally and professionally. With production from notable talents like ATL Jacob, Ricky Polo, Cubeatz, and Hendrix, the album takes a deep dive into Jeezy’s journey, reflecting on the trauma, obstacles, and personal growth he has undergone on the road to stardom and independence.

After embracing therapy and sharing his story in his New York Times bestselling memoir, Adversity for Sale, Jeezy carries his message of healing and perseverance into his music, encouraging fans to embark on their transformative journeys. In I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget Jeezy invites listeners to join him on this introspective musical odyssey.