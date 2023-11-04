Actress Lanisha Cole recently checked a Nick Cannon fan when they tried to attack her parenting after she posted a video of her boyfriend taking her and Nick’s daughter trick or treating.

Lanisha shared a post gushing about how much her boyfriend loves her daughter.

She wrote:

The way Brian loves her ❤️🥹 I can’t even begin to tell you how special their bond is 🙏🏾 He doesn’t celebrate Halloween but he knows how much these moments mean to me. Onyx will have so many beautiful memories ✨

A Nick Cannon fan didn’t agree with this and wrote in the comments:

Typical black woman, hope you don’t turn her against her real dad because he is a good man, remember you’re one who step out of the relationship. He loves his children’s and he take care of everyone

Lanisha then responded:

Y’all take any opportunity to sh*t on black women. 🤦🏾‍♀️ She has her relationship with her Father which he himself speaks on. He absolutely loves ALL of his children which is evident. I go out of my way to make sure that he has his time with her and I would never speak negatively about him or make Onyx feel anything other than love for her Dad. It’s nothing but love on the days he comes to pick her up. Please stay off my page and leave black women alone 👉🏾🤡

Thoughts?