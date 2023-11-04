YoungBoy Never Broke Again is currently under house arrest and he claims that it is impacting his mental health. AllHipHop reports, Youngboy is asking to adjust his house arrest after he has been held in Utah for the last two years.

Youngboy’s house arrest is a condition of his an arrest, confining his movements following an investigation in Louisiana. NBA Youngboy’s legal team has stated his home confinement has imapcted his ability to create music and make appearances.

“Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, loss of weight and sleep. [NBA YoungBoy] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment

obligation,” his lawyer James P. Manasseh said.

The ruling has yet to be heard from a judge.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is set to make waves with the release of his highly-anticipated album, Decided 2, scheduled to drop on Nov. 10, 2023. Fans have reason to celebrate even sooner as the artist has unveiled three new singles for their listening pleasure.

The singles include “Deep Down,” “My Body,” and “Now Who,” promising a diverse array of tracks to delight his global fan base. To accompany the release, YoungBoy Never Broke Again also dropped the official video for “Deep Down.”