“When I made FREQUENCIAS, I was really trying to embody the evolution of a human and the evolution of myself. I want people to feel elevated whenever they listen to the album. I aimed to imbue the album with an elevating experience for listeners, one unlike any other they’ve encountered before. From the very first track to the final note, I wanted to transport them to a higher state of emotion. Being from Toronto, I feel like it’s my duty to blend the two cultures between English and Latin. Throughout the album, you’ll discover an array of production techniques that pay homage to the distinctive Toronto hip-hop sound, as well as innovations that push the boundaries of what Latin music can sound like in 2023. My inspiration behind creating this record was to give the listener an experience that elevates their palate musically. When it comes to music that I listen to, I listen to everything from rock all the way to classical music; that being said I tried to incorporate all of this into the project. I want to show the world just how different and unique this project is compared to everything else that is coming out right now. The listener can expect a blend of Rap, R&B, and Reggaeton. The only way to describe it is pure energy, pure vibes. FREQUENCIAS for me is a staple in my career. Something that shows my listeners and my audience just how far I’ve come as an artist from the moment I picked up the pen to now.”

– BEBEBOY

BEBEBOY’s meteoric rise is a testament to his ability to surpass all expectations, so get ready to be enthralled as he continues to take the music world by storm. Stream FREQUENCIAS on all digital platforms and check out the “Mal de Mente” visuals below.