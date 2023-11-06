Last year, Houston rapper and local philanthropist Trae Tha Truth turned himself into police following reports of an alleged physical altercation he had with famed H-Town emcee Z-Ro, but almost a year later, Tha Truth completed a diversion program that reportedly cleared his name. As a result, his charges were dropped.

It was reported that Trae, whose real name is Frazier Thompson III. had allegedly assaulted Z-Ro during 50 Cent’s H-Town celebrity basketball weekend. Trae was released shortly after turning himself into authorities

Z-Ro went public with the assault claims, stating, “I’m from the streets and jumping people ain’t no street thing unless somebody raped somebody in your family, killed one of your loved ones, or tried to kidnap your child or something…but for just outright hate, jealousy or envy? Whatever it is, I can’t tell you what the real thoughts are because I’m definitely not going to incriminate myself and I don’t want to sound like a criminal. Right now, I’m breathing and existing in my own lane.”

This news comes as the rapper and philanthropist revealed that he was going hard with donations during the holiday season, including plans on making is providing a Thanksgiving-style meal for women and men currently locked up in the Harris County Jail.