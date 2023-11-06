New Orleans Pelicans swingman CJ McCollum has a collapsed right lung. According to ESPN, the Pelicans stated McCollum has a “small pneumothorax” revealed by medical imagining.

A pneumothorax is detailed as “when air leaks into the space between your lung and chest wall. This air pushes on the outside of your lung and makes it collapse. A pneumothorax can be a complete lung collapse or a collapse of only a portion of the lung,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

McCollum once suffered a pneumothorax during his stint with the Portland Trailblazers. Currently, McCollum averages 21.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds.

Advertisement

The team is expected to provide an update on McCollum in the next 48 hours.