Dr. Phil Announces Return to TV on his Own New Cable Network

For decades, Dr. Phil was a staple in American entertainment and media before ending his long-running show earlier this year. However, today, the longtime host announced that he will not only make a return to television this winter- but he will do it on his own brand-new cable TV network.

The outspoken (and often controversial) host took to social media to announce his new venture, stating that his Dallas-based network will be called “Merit Street Media” and he will host a nightly talkshow called “Dr. Phil Primetime.”

Dr. Phil (real name: Phil McGraw) took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video teasing his new network.

It's Official. Dr. Phil is going Primetime.

A new time. A new network.

It doesn't get bigger than this.

Dr. Phil and Robin introduce us to Merit Street Media. pic.twitter.com/Pv9nCCZV1P — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) November 6, 2023

While other details remain scarce, the host stated that “Dr. Phil Primetime” will debut on Monday, Feb. 26 at 8 pm EST, which will be its regularly scheduled time slot. Like his prior daytime show, his evening show will be filmed in front of a live studio audience.

The show is expected to follow a similar content format of his daytime show as well, with guests ranging from ordinary people to celebrities, politicians, and other prominent headline-making figures.

In the video, he stated that his new network will focus on what viewers want to see and encouraged his followers to give him ideas for content in the comments.

As of now, Merit Street Media’s website has limited information, but is expected to have its own original programming lineup.