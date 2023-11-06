This weekend, the annual BravoCon in Las Vegas was the talk of the town hosting Bravo reality stars and fans. For months there have been rumors that Bravo was planning a total reboot for The Real Housewives of Atlanta and wiping the slate clean to make room for new housewives. Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore spoke with ET online and spoke on the rumors.

ET online reports:

Speaking with ET’s Brice Sander at BravoCon in Las Vegas on Friday, Burruss shared her thoughts on the possibility of a total reboot for RHOA, saying, “Oh, you mean like a total reboot? No, I don’t. I feel like it’s hard enough for them to find one new person a year or two new people a year, to find a whole entire cast. That’s my personal opinion, but you know, hey, they could try.”

Moore added her perspective, declaring, “I would like to just say for the record, we are irreplaceable, okay, period.” Burruss chimed in, highlighting the enduring appeal of her and Moore, saying, “The cool thing about us is that no matter what, you’re always going to see us. We keep it going, and we keep it poppin’. We always have something going on. So, I just respect the franchise in itself. I’ve seen people come and go, or whatever, so I don’t have anything to really say about whether they choose to do it, but you asked me if I think it can be done as a total rebuild, and my answer is no.”

In August, a source told ET, “A major shakeup is coming to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward.”

The source added, “They hinted at a reboot like New York got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars. The cast is on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go. Although their ratings are still strong, the network is listening to fans and their desire for a change.”

A second source, however, told ET no decisions have been made and likely won’t be made until after the reunion airs.