[WATCH] Lil Wayne Talks About Navigating The Industry, Taylor Swift And More On Apple Music’s Young Money Radio

[WATCH] Lil Wayne Talks About Navigating The Industry, Taylor Swift And More On Apple Music’s Young Money Radio

On this episode Lil Wayne welcomes twins Benji and Joel Madden of Good Charlotte. The trio discuss how Lil Wayne has influenced Good Charlotte’s music, and their recent performance together at the “When We Were Young” festival in Las Vegas. They also talk about navigating the music industry and a possible future collaboration.

See the Young Money Radio interview below.

Young Money Radio features exclusive DJ mixes and guest appearances from some of the biggest names in music, sports, and comedy. While we wait for the Wayne to drop his highly anticipated album, “Tha Carter VI” catch up on the first season of Young Money Radio HERE.

Advertisement