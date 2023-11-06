Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or embarking on an international adventure, having the right travel essentials can make your journey smoother, more comfortable, and enjoyable. With these travel essentials, you can embark on your adventures with confidence, comfort, and style. Here’s a list of must-have items that will elevate your travel experience:

Montecito 2.0 Luggage Collection by Ricardo Beverly Hills

No travel experience is complete without reliable luggage, and Ricardo Beverly Hills has you covered with their Montecito 2.0 collection. Available in both hard-side and soft-side versions, these bags are designed to cater to every traveler’s packing style.

The Montecito 2.0 series offers a protected USB port for charging your devices on the go, making it perfect for modern travelers. The ergonomic telescoping handle and 360° dual wheels ensure easy maneuvering through crowded airports.

Hard-side cases are crafted from durable polycarbonate material, while soft-side styles are made from abrasion and water-resistant materials. With additional features like a FastAccessTM front pocket, bonus shoe bag, and TSA-friendly toiletry bag, these bags are the ultimate travel companions. Prices range from $169 to $229 and can be found at RicardoBeverlyHills.com.

Advertisement

Stephanie Johnson Toiletry and Makeup Bags

Stay organized and stylish with Stephanie Johnson’s collection of toiletry and makeup bags. These chic bags are perfect for keeping your essentials in one place and are stylish enough to display on your dressing table.

With a variety of prints and materials, you can find a size that suits your needs. These bags are available at Nordstrom’s and Neiman Marcus stores.

Travel Neck Pillow by Cabeau

For those who spend a lot of time on the road, a comfortable neck pillow is essential. Cabeau’s Travel Neck Pillow offers the perfect solution, eliminating the discomfort of a too-small neck pillow.

This neck pillow is designed to keep your neck straight and well-supported, preventing that notorious bobblehead effect. Say goodbye to nodding off and waking up with a stiff neck during your travels.

Travel Essentials by PlaneAire®

Staying clean and hygienic while on the move is crucial, and Travel Essentials by PlaneAire® is here to help. Packed in a reusable zip-top bag, this set includes Clean Surface & Air Mist, Clean Surface Wipes, and PlaneAire® Hands hand sanitizer. These 99% plant-based products are made without added alcohol or ammonia and are cruelty-free. They provide a hygienic journey wherever you go, ensuring that your travel space remains clean and safe.

Heat It – The Ultimate Insect Bite Relief

As the warmer months approach, so do insects with their itchy, painful bites. Heat It is a smartphone-powered gadget that offers quick and effective relief from itching and pain caused by insect bites and stings.

With concentrated heat (124°F) and an intuitive app for customization, Heat It is your go-to solution for pesky bug bites. It’s lightweight, attaches to your keychain, and requires no batteries. Find it on Amazon and REI.

Ventapack

VentaPak – The Backpack Accessory for Active Commutes

If you’re an active traveler who enjoys hiking, trekking, or long walks, VentaPak is a game-changer. This innovative backpack spacer creates airflow and ventilation, reducing heat and sweat during your adventures.

VentaPak also improves backpack ergonomics, reducing back strain and stress. Designed by serial entrepreneur Mark Dingle, it’s a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts.

SWIMINISTA – The Cheerful One-Piece for Sustainable Swims

Every vacation or getaway should include some fun in the sun. SWIMINISTA offers a one-piece swimsuit that’s not only stylish but also sustainable. Made from luxury recycled fabrics, this cheerful one-piece is perfect for celebrating your body and making a statement all year long. With adjustable, personalized fits in sizes A-DD, it’s your ideal travel buddy, whether you’re at the beach or exploring new destinations.