A section of MacArthur Boulevand where Tupac Shakur lived in Oakland has been renamed Tupac Shakur Way. Attending the street naming was his family and friend MC Hammer. Additional speakers at the event included Too Short and Money-B.


“Let his spirit live on the rest of these years in these streets and in your hearts,” said Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur during the ceremony.