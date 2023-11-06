Former graffiti artist-turned hip hop mover and shaker DJ Kay Slay is not done with his epic Rolling Deep series. Now the Harlem native is being honored with the release of the biggest posse cut in Hip-Hop history. The track titled “Rolling 200 Deep,” the track is broken into 16 parts totaling 62 minutes and features 200 rappers.

Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, AZ, Run-DMC, Bun B, Big Daddy Kane, Coke La Rock, Kid Capri, Goodie Mob, B-Real, Memphis Bleek, Ma Barker, Twista, E-40, Jim Jones, MC Serch, NEMS and Papoose are a few of the MC’s featured on the track. “Rolling 200 Deep” is the fourth installment in DJ Kay Slay’s Rolling Deep series, following Rolling 25 Deep (2005) Rolling 50 Deep (2020) and Rolling 110 Deep (2021).

0:24 Sheek Louch 0:44 Snoop Dogg 1:05 Raekwon 1:25 Papoose 1:46 Bun B 2:07 Millyz 2:27 Dave East 2:48 RUN DMC 3:08 Jim Jones 3:29 AZ 3:49 Sha Rock 4:10 Ice-T 4:31 Freeway 4:51 Maino 5:12 Rev Run (RUN DMC) 5:34 Nems 5:53 Royal Flush 6:14 Grandmaster Caz 6:35 Cassidy 6:56 King Flo 7:16 The Original Spindarella 7:37 Cory Gunz 7:58 KXNG Crooked aka Crooked I 8:18 Joel Ortiz 8:38 Fame aka Lil’ Fame (M.O.P) 9:00 Billy Danze (M.O.P) 9:20 Coke La Rock 9:41 Sauce Money 10:01 RJ Payne 10:21 Uncle Murda 10:43 Whispers 11:03 Keen Streetz 11:24 Piff Jones 11:44 Nero Ron 12:05 Large Professor 12:26 OT The Real 12:47 Paul Wall 13:07 Nino Man 13:28 Mic Geronimo 13:49 Ransom 14:09 Ms Hustle 14:30 Melle Mel 14:51 Shoota93 15:11 Rass Kass 15:32 DJ Doo Wop 15:52 Haddy Racks 16:13 Kid Carpi 16:34 Bynoe 16:55 Kool Keith 17:15 GTB King Card 17:36 B-Real 17:57 Herb McGruff (We Da Zone) 18:19 Stan Spit (We Da Zone) 18:38 Kick Gunz 18:59 Tony Touch 19:19 Vado 19:39 Grand Puba 20:01 Axel Leon 20:21 Smooth da Hustler 20:42 Trigga tha Gambler 21:02 Slim Dyme 21:23 Big Daddy Kane 21:43 Shyheim aka The Rugged Child 22:04 Oun P 22:24 Page Kennedy 22:46 Prayah 23:06 Tony Yayo 23:26 BK (Double X Posse) 23:48 Ray Rothchild (Double X Posse) 24:08 Big Noyd 24:28 Head I.C.E 24:48 E-A-Ski 25:09 Sadat X 25:31 El da Sensei (Artifacts) 25:51 Tame One (Artifacts) 26:12 Brillo 26:32 Daddy-O 26:53 Chi-Ali 27:14 Tragedy 27:35 Twista 27:55 CeeLo Green (Goodie Mob) 28:16 E.D.I Mean (Outlawz) 28:37 Hocus 45th 28:57 Billboard Baby 29:17 E-Glass (The Hoodies) 29:38 Young Poppa (The Hoodies) 29:59 China Mac 30:20 E Ness 30:41 DJ Paul 31:01 Jack Frost 31:22 Ka Flow 31:42 Majesty 32:03 Neek the Exotic 32:23 P.T Capone 32:44 O.C. (D.I.T.C) 33:05 Termanology 33:25 Tony Moxberg 33:46 Wais P 34:06 Talk It Trigga 34:27 ZipwittheDrip 34:48 Treach 35:09 Rah Digga 35:29 Mysonne 35:50 Jon Connor 36:10 Jae Millz 36:30 Rockness (Boot Camp Clik) 36:51 Steele (Smif-N-Wessun) 37:12 Tek (Smif-N-Wessun) 37:32 Sky Zoo 37:54 Mikey D 38:14 Young Noble (Outlawz) 38:35 Tone Trump 38:55 Locksmith 39:16 Big T 39:37 Saigon 39:58 Sha Queen aka Ma Barker 40:19 Peter Gunz 40:38 King Bless 40:59 Corporal AK 41:20 Molecules (The Legion) 41:40 Chucky Smash (The Legion) 42:01 Diceman (The Legion) 42:22 D.V. Alias Khryst 42:43 Nutso 43:03 Kevie Kev aka Waterbed Kev 43:24 Torae 43:45 Mickey Factz 44:06 Young Buck 44:26 88 LO 44:46 Smooth B 45:06 King Malachi 45:27 Master Rob 45:49 Vita 46:10 Merkules 46:30 Nytro 46:50 Iron Sheikh 47:11 Bishop Lamont 47:32 Capitalist 47:53 Jade Diamonds 48:13 Sparkie D 48:33 Fredro Starr (Onyx) 48:54 Stickey Fingaz (Onyx) 49:15 Paula Perry 49:36 Tah Mell 49:56 Da Inphamus Amadeuz 50:17 Cortez Bodega 50:38 Superstar Floss 50:58 Innocent? 51:19 MC TNT 51:40 Tracey Lee 52:00 Aobie 52:22 Kurtis Blow 52:42 Ladi Kutz 53:02 MC Globe 53:22 Tony Sunshine 53:43 Imam Thug 54:04 Mistah F.A.B 54:24 Layzie Bone 54:45 Lazarus 55:06 NeekDaSkittz 55:27 J.R. Writer 55:47 Terror Van Poo 56:08 ItsBizkit 56:29 Dyce Payso 56:49 Big Dip (Goodie Mob) 57:10 Khujo (Goodie Mob) 57:31 T-Mo (Goodie Mob) 57:51 Klass Murda 58:12 Rayvon 58:32 Johnny Wa 58:53 Chip Fu 59:13 Iman Shumpert 59:34 J.SOS 59:55 Manolo Bandz 1:00:16 Kitty Gata 1:00:35 Ghostface Killah 1:05:55 King Kirk (Sporty Thievz) 1:01:17 Big Dubez (Sporty Thievz) 1:01:38 Trae the Truth 1:01:58 Don Q 1:02:19 T.I. 1:02:39 KRS-One 1:03:00 E-40 1:03:21 MC Serch