Any avid hip hop fan can tell you there’s not many people who can touch this Bronx bomber on stage or on the mic. The Legendary MC KRS One recently spoke with Check The Archivez about his iconic rap career. Back when hip hop was still new, KRS-One was one of the architects in hip hop that went through many trials and tribulations for the artists that thrive in now. In the interview he talks about being homeless when his hit song South Bronx had been released. He recalls sleeping on the train and observing teens blasting the song while he unknowingly watched.

From the age of 16-21 years old one of the greatest rappers of our time slept around NYC while chasing his dreams that came to fruition.

From the age of 16-21 years old one of the greatest rappers of our time slept around NYC while chasing his dreams that came to fruition.

Watch the entire video below.