Ms. Lauryn Hill has a message for those who speak about her tardiness to show: “y’all are lucky.” Hitting the stage in Los Angeles, where she was also a bit tardy, Hill delivered a proper statement.

“Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this blood ras stage every night,” Hill said. “I don’t do it because they let me do it. I do it because I stand here in the name of God and I do it. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support.”

You can hear Hill’s full statement below.

“y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night” Lauryn Hill addressed fans complaining about her lateness.



She had previously canceled shows due to ‘vocal strain/injury’. pic.twitter.com/AOtKBjT1a0 — Baboon Forest Entertainment (@BaboonForestEnt) November 6, 2023

Last week, Ms. Lauryn Hill postponed another tour on her 25th-anniversary tour to celebrate The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The living legend announced she was under doctor’s orders to rest her voice and had to push back the Fort Worth, TX date.

“As you may know, I’ve been doing my best to overcome a serious case of vocal strain/injury over the past week or so,” Hill wrote in a tweet. “I fought through the last couple shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medication. This isn’t safe or sustainable. I woke up this morning hoping to have enough voice to get through tonight, but I can barely talk let alone sing or rap.”

She added, “I need to heal and rest the voice in order to continue the tour. For these reasons, sadly, my doctors have advised me to postpone tonight’s show. Much love to all of you for your support, and I look forward to coming back to Texas soon.”

Last month, Ms. Lauryn Hill postponed her Philadelphia show at the recommendation of her doctors.

“It is with disappointment that I am writing this note to you. On the advice of my physicians, I have no choice but to postpone the show tomorrow,” Hill wrote. “I need to rest my voice to prevent any more serious strain or damage to my vocal cords.”

After a triumphant headline set at the Global Citizen Festival with a surprise appearance by the Fugees, 5-time Grammy winner Lauryn Hill is extending her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour due to overwhelming demand. New dates added to the tour include Vancouver, San Francisco, Detroit, St. Louis, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Tampa, Miami, and Boston. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn, Washington DC, Chicago, LA Kia Forum, Oakland, and Seattle shows are already sold out.

“I’ve almost felt compelled to carry a torch or to keep a light shining regarding the continual performance of the Miseducation album. I believe there’s been a reason for that—and the Fugees coming back together for performances too feels like unfinished business we’re destined to handle. The connections are real and uncanny, and the magic and synergy between us has not been deterred by time. I believe the messages that we and the art we made embody something moving, meaningful and important for us and for the world. We gave voice and image to possibilities that emblazoned so many musical directions after us. As we were inspired, we also inspired countless artists who have shown up to express themselves in this musical space. Both the Miseducation and the Fugees’ material challenged and expanded convention, by paying homage to the past, while richly embracing the present, and emblazoning the trail for the future. We represent not just ourselves but our influences and our peers who took art, culture and inspiration very seriously—- who reshaped the landscape for ourselves and for those who would follow after us. I’m grateful to be able to celebrate this classic material and re-present it to an audience in this time.” – Ms. Lauryn Hill

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill profoundly impacted music, fashion, and culture. It was inducted into the Library of Congress in 2015, marking several historical milestones. The album was the first hip-hop album to receive a Grammy Award for Album of the Year, Lauryn Hill became the first woman to be nominated for 10 Grammy awards in a year, and she was the first woman to win 5 Grammys in a single night. This tour continues to celebrate the enduring influence of the album and the Fugees on the world’s biggest artists.

