Another co-defendant in the YSL RICO case has reached a plea deal. Derontae Bebee has accepted a 15-year sentence, split into five years in prison with ten years in probation.

According to Fox 5-Atlanta, Bebee, also known as “Bee” and “B,” agreed to the plea deal with Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville. Bebee’s attorney, Durante Partridge, stated a high level of work went into the deal. “We’ve worked very hard on this,” Partridge said.

He added, “Fifteen serve 5 versus the opportunity to serve life plus in prison, you know, we definitely moved in the right direction.”

Judge Glanville urged Bebee to set a new life for himself. “You’re 23 years old, you’ve had enough trials in your life at this point in time,” he said. “Time to be able to reclaim your own life.”

After the deal, there are six defendants, including Young Thug, set to go to trial on Nov. 27.

The jury selection in the YSL Rico cause is coming to a close. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 50 jurors have qualified for the case, and there was a selection of 12 jurors and six alternates. The trial date is expected to start on Nov. 27.

According to 11Alive, Judge Ural Glanville would begin seating the jury on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The seating comes from the Georgia speedy trial law.

Young Thug put in a request for a speedy trial after his arrest last year but the jury selection process began in January and has lasted until the decision from Glanville. The selection is considered to be “the longest in Georgia” history.

Recent attempts to secure a bond for Young Thug have been denied, as Young THug’s legal team states he is struggling with jail conditions and has gained weight.