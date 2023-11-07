2023 was the year of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebrations across New York City and beyond. A group of industry veterans, AllHipHop, HipHopCloset (HipHopCloset.com), GoodGirlPR (www.goodgirlpr.com), and production company The Oracle Media decided to collaborate to produce a unique fashion show that celebrated hip-hop fashion in Brooklyn, New York, one of the predominant music hubs of the genre.

Video produced by The Oracle Media

The fashion show took place at the luxury car brand, PORSCHE, which is located in Industry City. Lining the runway were fashion influencers, bloggers, and some of hip-hop finest such as Pete Rock and Tek of Smif-N-Wessun, also known as the Cocoa Brovaz. DJ T. Boogie kept the music flowing as the night progressed to attendees who relished Baretenura cocktails. The night also marked the 25th Anniversary of HipHopCloset and AllHipHop, which was indeed an accomplishment and a reason to celebrate.