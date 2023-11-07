Get ready for the musical extravaganza of the year! Amazon Music is set to present the exclusive live stream of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023, the beloved Los Angeles-based music festival conceived by Tyler, The Creator. The festival returns to Dodger Stadium on Nov. 11-12, promising an unforgettable experience.

The livestream will cover all three festival stages, featuring performances by renowned artists, including Tyler, The Creator himself. With a full schedule of artist live streams across two channels to be announced, fans can catch all the action. The live stream begins at 3 p.m. PST daily, exclusively on Prime Video and Twitch via the Amazon Music and Camp Flog Gnaw channels.

Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 is expected to surpass previous editions with enhanced production and an artist lineup curated by Tyler, The Creator’s vision. To celebrate the festival and the exclusive live stream, Tyler’s full music catalog will be available for on-demand streaming for all U.S. Prime members on Amazon Music from Nov. 10-16.

The livestream is hosted by influential music industry figures Amber Grimes and Wayno, who will provide commentary and interviews with artists at Camp Flog Gnaw 2023. The livestream is proudly sponsored by e.l.f. Cosmetics. Stay tuned to @AmazonMusic on social media for the live stream schedule and updates on this exciting musical event.