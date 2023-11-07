Burna Boy Launches 'I Told Them… Tour' with L.A. Stadium Show

Burna Boy’s The I Told Them… Tour kicked off in Los Angeles over the weekend. Following the sold out stadium show, the tour is set to ignite Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, before embarking on a thrilling journey across North America. Stops in Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more are on the itinerary before the tour concludes at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, on March 12.


You can see the opening night images and the upcoming tour dates below.

@apmworldmag BURNA ITOLDTHEM LA 23 32

@apmworldmag BURNA ITOLDTHEM LA 23 36

@apmworldmag BURNA ITOLDTHEM LA 23 44

@nickieleerose ITT TOUR BURNA BOY LA NICKIE 43

@nickieleerose ITT TOUR BURNA BOY LA NICKIE 45

@nickieleerose ITT TOUR BURNA BOY LA NICKIE 53

@nickieleerose ITT TOUR BURNA BOY LA NICKIE 59

@official kaikai IMG 0155 KAITSEHAY EDIT2

@apmworldmag BURNA ITOLDTHEM LA 23 118

@nickieleerose ITT TOUR BURNA BOY LA NICKIE 9

@nickieleerose ITT TOUR BURNA BOY LA NICKIE 22

@nickieleerose ITT TOUR BURNA BOY LA NICKIE 40

@nickieleerose ITT TOUR BURNA BOY LA NICKIE 41

@official kaikai KAIL6303 KAITSEHAY EDIT1

@official kaikai KAIL5510 KAITSEHAY EDIT1

@official kaikai KAIL5909 KAITSEHAY EDIT1

@official kaikai KAIL6192 KAITSEHAY EDIT1

@official kaikai KAIL6210 KAITSEHAY EDIT1

@official kaikai IMG 0283 KAITSEHAY EDIT2

@official kaikai KAIL5293 KAITSEHAY EDIT1

@official kaikai KAIL5401 KAITSEHAY EDIT1

@official kaikai KAIL5407 KAITSEHAY EDIT1

@official kaikai KAIL5460 KAITSEHAY EDIT1

UPCOMING I TOLD THEM… TOUR DATES: 

Tue Nov 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena  

Thu Nov 09 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place 

Sun Nov 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena 

Fri Nov 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center 

Sat Nov 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center 

Wed Feb 21 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena 

Sat Feb 24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena 

Sun Feb 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena 

Wed Feb 28 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre 

Thu Feb 29 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre 

Sat Mar 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden 

Thu Mar 07 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena 

Sat Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena 

Tue Mar 12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live