Global retail giant Foot Locker, a division of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), has introduced “The Heart of Sneakers,” a new global platform coinciding with its star-studded 2023 holiday campaign.

“The Heart of Sneakers” celebrates sneaker culture and highlights Foot Locker’s pivotal role as an originator and leader in the sneaker community. For enthusiasts, sneakers are more than just footwear; they are a way of life, and Foot Locker is the epicenter of it all. The brand’s iconic store associates, affectionately known as “Stripers,” continue to bridge the gap between sneakers and passionate sneakerheads.

This ongoing platform will seamlessly integrate into the brand’s campaigns, online and in-store experiences, community events, and more in the future.

Advertisement

“For nearly 50 years, our authentic connection to sneaker culture and our Stripers have been the magic behind Foot Locker,” said Kim Waldmann, Global Chief Customer Officer at Foot Locker. “Through The Heart of Sneakers platform, created with our advertising agency of record, Preacher, we’ll continue to put the heart of our company’s DNA front and center in communities globally, creating an unrivaled experience only found at Foot Locker.”

Simultaneously with the launch of “The Heart of Sneakers,” Foot Locker unveiled its 2023 global holiday campaign featuring an impressive lineup of NBA stars. Kevin Durant, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and Steph Curry, along with global musician Enisa, collaborate with Foot Locker’s Stripers to bring the “hype for the holidays.” Whether they’re completing everyday tasks or flaunting fresh styles, these stars rely on the Stripers to enhance the holiday season’s excitement.

The campaign, which reaches a wide audience through TV, digital out-of-home, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and other social channels, epitomizes Foot Locker’s mission to remain the go-to destination for all things sneakers. Shoppers can explore an array of top brands, including Nike, Jordan, PUMA, adidas, On, New Balance, Hoka, Under Armour, UGG, Timberland, and more on Foot Locker’s website, featuring bestsellers and the latest trends for kids, teens, and adults.