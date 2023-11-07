FX’s The Bear will be returning for a third season. The Chicago-based restaurant drama starring Jeremy Allen White and Carmy and Ayo Edebiri, and Sydney will return for more details about their newly opened fine dining establishment.

“‘The Bear,’ which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon,” said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment to Variety. “We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of ‘The Bear.’”