Global superstar J. Cole and the acclaimed Dreamville team have exciting news for music fans. They’ve officially announced the return of their flagship event, Dreamville Festival, set to take place in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024.

To kick things off, an early-bird ticket presale will commence on November 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST. This exclusive offer is available to dedicated Dreamville fans who have signed up in advance for the official festival email or text newsletter via www.DreamvilleFest.com. For the general public, two-day GA festival passes will go on sale starting on November 10 at 10:00 a.m. EST on the festival’s website, along with various VIP packages.

“Before Dreamville drops the new festival lineup, we wanted to offer our fans a chance to secure their tickets early. Last year sold out in advance and prices are only going to rise as we inch closer to April but now you can get in early, secure your spot, and start booking travel before the holidays hit,” said Dreamville Festival’s President Adam Roy.

The previous edition of Dreamville Festival, held last spring, witnessed record-breaking success with 100,000 festival-goers converging on North Carolina from all 50 U.S. states and 23 countries across four continents. Now entering its fourth edition, Dreamville Festival is solidifying its position as the world’s largest artist-led music festival and one of the music industry’s most influential brands.

Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh’s sprawling public park, will once again be the venue for Dreamville Festival. The festival’s emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity remains steadfast, offering a weekend of family-friendly attractions, carnival rides, immersive art installations, local vendors, food trucks, and artisans from the Wake County region.

Dreamville Festival serves as an annual reunion for music fans worldwide, providing a unique experience curated by J. Cole himself, featuring his favorite musical artists and collaborators.

Over the years, Dreamville Festival has made a significant cultural and economic impact on North Carolina, bolstering the state’s economy with a multi-million dollar boost and leaving a lasting imprint on the community. It’s a celebration that extends far beyond its annual dates each spring, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees and artists alike.