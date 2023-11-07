On Sunday, Nov.5th, Jeezy, the renowned “Put On” rapper, took the stage at LIV Miami to promote his recently released album, I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget, which dropped on Nov. 3rd. Donned in a Prada ensemble, the artist performed his hit tracks, including “Trap or Die,” “Bang,” and “All There,” to the delight of the audience.

Jeezy, who recently made headlines due to his divorce from Jeannie Mai, addressed the situation in his latest song, “Don’t Cheat.” The lyrics touch upon the importance of faithfulness, dispelling rumors of infidelity linked to Jeannie Mai’s close working relationship with Mario Lopez.

The night at LIV Miami also featured another rap heavyweight, Rick Ross, celebrating his lavish $35 million waterfront mansion on Miami’s Star Island, donning a Boston Celtics outfit. The “Hustlin'” rapper is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated album collaboration, Too Good to Be True, alongside Meek Mill, set to drop this Friday, Nov. 10th.

Rap icon Jeezy makes a profound statement with his first independent release, a compelling double album titled I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget. This marks a significant moment in Jeezy’s career as it’s launched under his independent label, CTE New World.

The double album features I Might Forgive… produced by ATL Jacob, Ricky Polo, Cubeatz, Hendrix, and more, while But I Don’t Forget is entirely produced by The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. Through these albums, Jeezy delves into the people and experiences that have shaped his life, offering a glimpse into the personal and professional forces that have defined him.

After releasing his New York Times bestselling memoir, Adversity for Sale, Jeezy turned to therapy as a means of understanding his trauma and charting a path forward. With I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget, Jeezy extends his message of resilience to his fans, using his own life as an example of healing and personal growth. This double album is an invitation to join Jeezy on a transformative musical journey.

You can hear the full album below.