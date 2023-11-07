Nicki Minaj is getting the Barbz together ahead of her new album. Hitting her Instagram story, Minaj delivered a message, asking for her fans to never threaten anyone on her behalf.

“Dear Barbz, Be sure to never threaten anyone on my behalf,” Minaj wrote. “Whether in jest or not, I don’t and never have condoned that. We have an amazing album right around the corner 12/08/23. It feels so surreal and euphoric. Wishing you blessings on blessings.”

Nicki Minaj has updated the release date for Pink Friday 2, now making it available to fans on her birthday. Minaj shared the details in an Instagram Live session, setting the release date for Dec. 8.

“This entire album will be the biggest gift I’ve ever given humanity thus far,” Minaj said. “I can stand by that. I will bet any amount of money that Pink Friday 2, the album, is going to make people fall in love immediately.”

Nicki Minaj fans have been waiting for quite some time for the release of her highly-anticipated project, Pink Friday 2. Most recently, Queen Barbie herself went Live to her 227 million followers on Instagram to talk about the new project and its coinciding tour. Not only does she let fans into a little bit of her creative process behind her new release, she always explains that this Pink Friday 2 tour will be “greater than every other tour combined.”