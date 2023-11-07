A private exclusive dinner presented by Olmeca Altos Tequila for Phaedra Parks of Bravo’s “Real Housewives Of Atlanta”, “Married to Medicine”, “The Ultimate Girls Trip” and “Traitors” celebrated her momentous 50th birthday during Bravocon with some of her closest friends and cast members.

The festive occasion was held at the Bellagio’s “Yellowtail” Restaurant by celebrity Chef Akira Back in Las Vegas, NV. Phaedra’s favorite Bravoceleb friends celebrated along side her for another year around the sun including; Teresa Guidice, Sheree Whitfield, Vicki Gunvalson, Akira Back, Mercedes Javid, Jennifer Aydin, Taylor Armstrong, Melissa Pfeister, and Toya Bush Harris.

Phaedra and guests enjoyed a specially curated select menu by Michelin Award Chef Akira Back including Phaedra’s favorite dish, the Ahi Tuna Pizza. She has been raving about this dish since dining at Chef Akira Back’s restaurants worldwide. Custom cocktails were served with a unique menu presented by Olmeca Altos Tequila including: The Phaedra Paloma Spritz, Watermelon Altos Spritz, and The Atlanta Peach Tea Spritz mixed with Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila and Nixie Sparking Water.

The table was beautifully decorated as well as the custom gift bags by Celebrity go-to Event Designer Amanda Orso also known as The High- Low Hostess. Phaedra made sure to gift her friends with products that help stay forever young, including Botox and facials and much more thanks to Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center and Beverly Hills MD skin tightening Dermal Repair Complex from Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery.

The exquisite pink Poolside “Sunbaker” Tote bags were filled with luxury items including but not limited to: Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center’s gift cards to complimentary facials and Botox, Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex that aid in anti- aging, Le Grand Courtage French Sparkling wine Très- Chic Rosé, Silver Silk Eye Mask, Bubbly Bears Candy Cubes, Ace of Spades Blingy Clutch and a Hangover Kit.

Photo credit: Brian Prahl/ Shutterstock