Sacramento Kings superstar guard De’Aaron Fox returned to Cy Lakes High School in Katy, Texas for his jersey retiring ceremony. During his time at his alma mater, Fox celebrated his legacy at the school and expressed his thanks for their past and continued support.

NBA All-Star and Sacramento King, De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) had his high school jersey retired in Houston, at Cy Lake on Friday evening with his Kings teammates in attendance.@cylakeshoops | @CFISDAthletics | @momoragan | @JillAdge pic.twitter.com/0wX7IOdaBN — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 4, 2023

So far this season, Fox averaged 31.3 points and 6.0 assists for the Kings in their early season. You can see moments from the retirement ceremony below.