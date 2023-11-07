Reebok has made waves in the sports world with recent leadership appointments, including legendary figures Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson. Now, they’ve announced a new partnership via Instagram with boxing superstar Shakur Stevenson. Shakur joins Reebok alongside rising stars Justin Fields and Angel Reese.

Hailing from Newark, New Jersey, and Bethel High School, like Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson, Stevenson’s boxing journey began early, becoming an amateur champion at just 14. Since turning pro in 2017, he has achieved an impressive record, winning all 20 of his professional bouts and claiming two-division world champion titles, with a potential for a third on November 16.

The collaboration with Reebok kicks off in November, aligning with Stevenson’s November 16 title fight in Las Vegas. The partnership will not only drive excitement around the fight but also promote Reebok’s lifestyle and performance products. Stevenson will even unveil a unique “fighter-exclusive” prototype Reebok boxing boot with a special colorway for his Vegas title match. For fans and consumers, Shakur has curated a “Move Like Shakur” product collection on Reebok.com, featuring his favorite gym, home, and casual wear.

