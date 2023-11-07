Get ready to dive into the vibrant world of Hip Hop as the Founders of the Museum Of Graffiti unveil their latest creation, “The Art of Hip Hop,” during Art Basel Miami Beach 2023. This immersive educational exhibition promises to celebrate the rich history and cultural significance of Hip Hop, focusing on the unsung heroes of this genre – the visual creators. From photographers to album cover artists, graffiti legends, and logo designers, the exhibition will shed light on their immense contribution to Hip Hop’s iconic projects.

Art of Hip Hop SXSW

After successful showcases at SXSW and Seoul’s UrbanBreak, this exhibition is making its permanent home in Wynwood, perfectly timed to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. The programming extends beyond the Art Basel week, exploring all four pillars of Hip Hop: MC’ing, Breakdancing, Graffiti, and DJ’ing.

photo by lisa leone

In collaboration with StockX, the world’s leading marketplace for current culture, “The Art of Hip Hop” will kick off a grand opening weekend filled with programming and celebrations from December 5th to December 10th. This groundbreaking exhibition, titled “From the Bronx to the Beach,” offers visitors an opportunity to witness rare ephemera, showcasing the journey of Hip Hop from its roots in the Bronx with DJ Kool Herc to Miami’s very own pioneer, Uncle Luke.

Advertisement

DJ Tony Tone – Photo by Joe Conzo, 1981

While rappers and DJs often take center stage, “The Art of Hip Hop” places a significant emphasis on the visual creators who have left an indelible mark on this movement. Expect to see the works of renowned Hip Hop photographers like Janette Beckman, Mike Miller, Henry Chalfant, Matt Doyle, Lisa Leone, Joe Conzo, and Daniel Hastings, alongside Hip Hop album cover designs by Cey Adams, Eric Haze, Slick, Kaws, and many more.

Co-Founder Alan Ket and Wu-Tang member Raekwon at Art of Hip Hop SXSW

The exhibition will also feature a special spotlight on Miami’s unique Hip Hop history, captured through the lenses of local historian and photographer Derrick Ganth and Esdras T. Lusma. Alan Ket will collaborate with StockX to curate a collection of sneakers that further amplify the stories featured in the exhibition.

Art Of Hip Hop at Urbanbreak, Seoul

“Since its inception, hip-hop has revolutionized sneaker culture. Most of our favorite pairs have been defined, in some way, by hip-hop’s legacy. Over the course of its 50-year history, the genre has been influencing brands and giving them cultural resonance. It is our privilege to work with The Museum of Graffiti to bring its exhibit to life, and to not only celebrate ‘The Art of Hip Hop’, but to honor the community that has shaped it.” says Deena Bahri, CMO of StockX.

Beyond the immersive experience, “The Art of Hip Hop” will house a world-class specialty gift shop and art gallery. Here, you can explore and purchase original paintings on canvas and sculptures spanning the last five decades.

Alan Ket, Curator and Co-Founder of The Art of Hip Hop shares his sentiment. “I fell in love with Hip Hop culture 40 years ago in the streets of New York. This historical exhibition belongs in Miami which has historically been a city with innovation and creativity in all the elements of Hip Hop. The public is going to love this.”

Allison Freidin & Alan Ket – Co-Founders of Museum of Graffiti & Art of Hip Hop

Doors will open daily from 11 am to 6 pm, starting on December 5, 2023, taking over the entire building located at 299 NW 25th St., Miami, FL 33127. General admission tickets are available for $12, and all special programming tickets will be exclusively offered at www.artofhiphop.com.

As part of their partnership with the Museum of Graffiti, StockX will make 250 tickets available for free to the public each day from December 5th to December 7th, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Schedule:

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 (11 am – 6 pm): Open to the public with 250 free tickets courtesy of StockX.

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 (11 am – 6 pm): Open to the public with 250 free tickets courtesy of StockX.

Thursday, December 7, 2023: Open to the public with 250 free tickets courtesy of StockX. Panel Discussion (1 pm – 2 pm): StockX presents a design-focused talk led by renowned sneaker design authority and Pensole College of Business and Design Founder, D’wayne Edwards.

Friday, December 8, 2023: Open to the public with 250 free tickets courtesy of Ciroc. Panel Discussion (1 pm – 2 pm): StockX presents a Hip Hop business-focused panel discussion led by Senior Vice President at Roc Nation, Lenny Santiago.

Beyond Art Basel: The Art of Hip Hop will continue to update its programming throughout the year, highlighting all four pillars of Hip Hop – MC’ing, Breakdancing, Graffiti, and DJ’ing.

Don’t miss this hip hop lovers dream!

Art of Hip Hop SXSW

CLICK HERE for more info.