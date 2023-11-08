The National Basketball Association (NBA) has officially revealed the exciting lineup for the 2024 NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T. The highly anticipated event will feature the Virginia Union University Panthers (VUU) and the Winston-Salem State University Rams (WSSU) men’s basketball programs, creating a thrilling Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) matchup. This showdown is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the prestigious Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, as part of the NBA All-Star 2024 festivities.

“We’re excited to bring these two storied programs and conference rivals together to compete in our third HBCU Classic as part of NBA All-Star 2024,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum. “The level of competition during the previous two Classic games set a high standard and showcased the tremendous pride of the HBCU community. We look forward to celebrating Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State University on one of the NBA’s marquee stages.”

The 2024 NBA HBCU Classic, now in its third year, will be a nationwide spectacle, with fans able to catch all the action through simulcasts on TNT, ESPN2, and NBA TV. The selection of these two HBCU teams was made in close collaboration with the CIAA, underscoring the NBA’s ongoing commitment to fostering educational, career, and economic opportunities in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) while championing HBCU athletics.

“We are thrilled the CIAA will be represented during this year’s NBA All-Star weekend,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker. “This is an amazing opportunity to give expanded exposure for our DII student-athletes, our member institutions and the HBCU Community. We look forward to bringing the talent, culture, and excellence of the CIAA to the grandest stage of the game.”

“We are very excited about the invitation to participate in the 2024 NBA HBCU Classic. Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State University boast strong winning traditions and have produced multiple NBA players and Hall of Famers,” said Virginia Union University Vice President for intercollegiate athletics Joseph Taylor. “This opportunity given by the NBA truly strengthens both the school’s brand and also highlights our HBCU culture. Virginia Union Athletics thanks the NBA for this opportunity to highlight and showcase our student-athletes and performers.”

“Thank you to the CIAA and the NBA for selecting the WSSU Men’s Basketball team under the leadership of Cleo Hill Jr. to represent the Southern Division of the CIAA in this prestigious event,” said Winston-Salem State University Athletic Director Etienne Thomas. “This opportunity provides visibility for our student-athletes to showcase their athletic ability on the biggest stage available to professional athletes, which many of them aspire to be in the future, while also celebrating who they are as Division II student-athletes achieving academic and championship success, as we prepare them to graduate as champions and depart WSSU to serve their communities. We have a legacy and tradition of excellence and championships at WSSU with a program that includes the Legendary CE “Big House” Gaines, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Cleo Hill Sr, and many others who laid the Championship foundation for our current student-athletes to follow. We look forward to painting the City Red with our Championship team, world-renowned Powerhouse Cheerleaders, and the #1 ESPN College band-the Red Sea of Sound (RSOS).”

This announcement follows a series of initiatives aimed at supporting HBCUs, including the HBCU Event Intern Program, which provided 13 students with valuable paid internships in various NBA departments during NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah. Additionally, the NBA HBCU Fellowship program allowed 74 students to gain career development opportunities in the business of basketball over the summer. The NBA, through its partnerships with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), United Negro College Fund (UNCF), and other academic institutions, continues to provide scholarships, mentorship, networking, and business case competitions to support HBCUs.

The upcoming face-off between the Virginia Union Panthers and the Winston-Salem State Rams will be an afternoon filled with thrilling on-court action and vibrant band performances celebrating HBCU pride. Stay tuned for more details about additional programming to support HBCUs at NBA All-Star 2024. Tickets for the 2024 NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T are already on sale, promising a memorable basketball experience.