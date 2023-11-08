Fans Believe Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Have Split After Images Are Removed From IG

Fans Believe Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Have Split After Images Are Removed From IG

Is the Lori Harvey and Damson Idris relationship over? Fans are speculating the romance is done after the two have removed images of each other across their respective Instagram pages.

Further fan investigation shows that neither are following each other.

Cousins! Y’all didn’t hear it from us BUT word on the streets is that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris may have gone their separate ways. Social media users have noticed that the two recently unfollowed one another and deleted pictures together from their Instagram feed.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/062oz3mx8w — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) November 5, 2023

In February, Idris spoke to Rolling Stone, and one of the topics was dating Lori Harvey.

Advertisement

The star actor revealed how he is in a relationship with a highly popular figure.

“I think my advice to anyone who walks down that path is to just keep it as regular and normal as possible and really, really connect to each other and not the outside forces around,” Idris said.

He added, “of course, it’s the topic of gossip, and the blogs want to talk about that over the work. I see that a lot. But they’ll get over it soon enough. And in a couple days someone else will be dating and then they’ll leave me alone.”