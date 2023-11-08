Jamie Foxx is reportedly thinking about a marriage and more children. According to Radar Online, the Oscar-winning actor is looking to take his relationship a step further with Alyce Huckstepp.

Sources close to the actor state Foxx wants to have his first child with Huckstepp, whom he has dated since 2022. The two are detailed as “smitten,” and the efforts to have a child are “absolutely in the plan!”

In September, Foxx was spotted in Cabo with his girlfriend Huckstepp, enjoying a baecation.

Advertisement

Foxx was spotted in a matching graphic black jacket and joggers. A wide-brimmed hat and white sneakers completed the fit. You can see looks from his getaway below.

Jamie Foxx holds hands with girlfriend during Cabo vacation months after health scare https://t.co/HiQ7fSbxl1 pic.twitter.com/YimDAesP7x — Page Six (@PageSix) September 5, 2023

Jamie Foxx and gf Alyce Huckstepp vacationing in Cabo San Lucas https://t.co/w2OCOojZOX pic.twitter.com/EIy9cBTNKs — Lipstick Alley (@lipstickalley) September 5, 2023

Previously, Jamie Foxx shared another update on his health. Sharing a collection of photos in a white tee, with a knit bucket and holding red crocs, Foxx let fans know -he was in an “unexpected dark journey.”

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…,” Foxx wrote. “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…”