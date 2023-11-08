Lil Uzi Vert Says He Wishes He Had a Kid to Teach ‘Cool Stuff’

Is Lil Uzi Vert thinking about kids? Hitting his Instagram story, he expressed his desire to have a child he could teach “cool stuff” to.

“Been working on my self, my faith, my craft my last album is beautiful it feels good not being in a race and actually loving every song because each song is true,” Uzi wrote. “I wish I had a kid already so I could teach him or her cool stuff.”

This message follows Lil Uzi Vert stating his last album is coming because he wants a normal life.

Lil Uzi Vert shares a message on ig bout their last album pic.twitter.com/MTxL3zMsWl — uziawge 👽 (@uziawge) November 8, 2023

Speaking on the Pink Tape Tour, Lil Uzi revealed Luv Is Rage 3 will be his last album.

“I came to this conclusion not too long ago,” Uzi said. “I was gonna wait ’til later to say it but, you know, I’m dropping ‘Luv Is Rage 3’ and ‘Luv Is Rage 3’ will be my last album.”

Lil Uzi Vert said after that album, we would do another tour before he tries “to live a normal life.”

Lil Uzi Vert is retiring after ‘LUV is Rage 3’ album 💔💿 There will also be a LIR3 tour 🎸 pic.twitter.com/QszQBSPmzu — uziawge 👽 (@uziawge) October 24, 2023

On Saturday night (Oct. 23), Grammy-nominated artist Lil Uzi Vert set the stage ablaze with an electrifying, sold-out performance at The Armory in Minneapolis. This unforgettable show marked the kickoff of Uzi’s 2023 Pink Tape Tour, a triumphant return to the stage after a five-year hiatus, with multiple sold-out dates across the 19-show run.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour’s momentum remains unstoppable as it continues with another sold-out performance tomorrow night at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The Pink Tape Tour will then traverse the United States, hitting major cities like Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and many more, before concluding at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, December 3rd.

Fans eager to experience Lil Uzi Vert’s electrifying stage presence and chart-topping hits can find tour information and purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com. You can see images from opening night below.

LIL UZI VERT ‘PINK TAPE TOUR’ 2023 DATES

Sat Oct 21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory – SOLD OUT

Mon Oct 23 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Tue Oct 24 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – SOLD OUT

Tue Oct 31 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – SOLD OUT

Thu Nov 02 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Fri Nov 03 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sun Nov 05 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company – SOLD OUT

Mon Nov 06 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy – SOLD OUT

Wed Nov 08 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Thu Nov 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Nov 10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Mon Nov 13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium – SOLD OUT

Thu Nov 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Nov 15 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – SOLD OUT

Mon Nov 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Nov 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem – SOLD OUT

Wed Nov 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Nov 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Dec 03 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena