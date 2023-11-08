Rockstar Games is getting ready to introduce you to the world of Grand Theft Auto. Hitting Twitter, the gaming giant announced the trailer for GTA VI would arrive in early December.

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

What are you excited to see in GTA VI? You can see the message below.

Advertisement