Aaron Rodgers is about to pull off a feat we may have never seen before: a return from an Achilles tear in the same season.

AR12 was spotted throwing footballs during Monday Night Football pregame. Still, after his New York Jets dropped to 4-4 on the season, Rodgers was spotted speaking to Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James and giving an update on his status.

“When you coming back?” James asked.

“A few weeks,” Rodgers responded.

And then the ears of football America perked up.

Chargers’ safety Derwin James asked Aaron Rodgers, postgame last night, “When you coming back?”



Rodgers responded, “A few weeks.” pic.twitter.com/R4jMNSLQ6E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2023

Popping up on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers gave some clarity.

“I’ve known Derwin for a while,” Rodgers said. “We’ve got the same agency. He came over, dapped me up during the game. … I didn’t realize that was gonna get caught there. Obviously that was said with a little tongue-in-cheek there. It’d be nice to be back in a couple of weeks. That’s probably not anywhere near a realistic timeline. It could be a few, it could be a lot. It’s more of a phrase that didn’t have a specific timetable. I said it smiling, joking.”

Rodgers did say he was ahead of schedule but did not commit to a team. You can hear it from AR12 below.