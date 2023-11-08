The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana this season. Speaking with Andscape, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is giving himself the blame for previous lackluster games and he came to the realization via Chris Paul.

“You guys tell us how important the All-Star Game is but then you change all our pregame protocols so that we don’t go through our typical routines as we would before a game because you have these elaborate introductions,” Silver relayed from The Point God. “No complaint about the introductions. We understand why you do it, but then you expect us then to go out and be in the mindset that we’re playing a typical basketball game.”

Silver agreed to Paul’s assessment, stating he will “take responsibility for that.”

He added, “And so, it means that the introduction is going to have to be a little bit shorter and halftime’s going to have to be a little bit more typical, starting in Indianapolis.”

The upcoming 2024 edition will also return to the East vs. West format. You can learn more about NBA All-Star 2024 here.