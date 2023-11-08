Fans of The Weeknd that were looking to see him in Australia or New Zealand will have to wait a little while longer. In a released statement, The Weeknd will postpone the set of Dates from Nov. 20 to Dec. 9 due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must reschedule the Australia/New Zealand tour. New dates will be announced next year and current tickets will be valid for the new shows. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates. Deeply disappointed but can’t wait to be there with you!”

Having achieved unprecedented success, The Weeknd’s global stadium run has garnered over $350 million in revenue, breaking attendance records along the way. Recent highlights include breaking attendance records at London Stadium with 160,000 concertgoers over two nights and a record-breaking headline show at Wembley Stadium with 87,000 tickets sold. His performances in Milan, Paris, Nice, and more have also seen exceptional ticket sales and historical milestones.

Proceeds from this tour’s ticket sales will once again contribute to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the United Nations World Food Programme’s efforts to combat global food crises. The fund raised over $1 million during the European leg of the tour and continues to make a positive impact worldwide.