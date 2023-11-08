On Rick Ross‘ Rather You Than Me album, Rozay has a single called “Apple of My Eye,” which he gave a message to Meek Mill.
I told Meek, “I wouldn’t trust Nicki– Rick Ross on “Apple of My Eye”
Instead of beefin’ with your dog, you just give ’em some distance”
Speaking with Complex, Ross said it was due to the differences between Meek and Drake at the time. With Nicki Minaj being on the same label as The Boy, it was a reasonable statement.
You can hear Rozay detail the bar below.
Rick Ross addresses telling Meek Mill not to trust Nicki Minaj in ‘Apple of My Eye’ lyric— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 7, 2023
