WATCH: Rick Ross Details Why He Told Meek Mill Not to Trust Nicki Minaj on “Apple of My Eye”

WATCH: Rick Ross Details Why He Told Meek Mill Not to Trust Nicki Minaj on “Apple of My Eye”

On Rick Ross‘ Rather You Than Me album, Rozay has a single called “Apple of My Eye,” which he gave a message to Meek Mill.

I told Meek, “I wouldn’t trust Nicki

Instead of beefin’ with your dog, you just give ’em some distance” – Rick Ross on “Apple of My Eye”

Speaking with Complex, Ross said it was due to the differences between Meek and Drake at the time. With Nicki Minaj being on the same label as The Boy, it was a reasonable statement.

You can hear Rozay detail the bar below.

Advertisement