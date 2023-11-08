New York City is gearing up for a historic celebration as it pays tribute to RZA and the legendary Wu-Tang Clan. On November 9, 2023, the iconic Empire State Building will light up in Wu-Tang’s signature black and yellow colors, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the group’s seminal 1993 debut album, ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).’ Mayor Eric Adams will also declare November 9th as “Wu-Tang Day” in the city, marking a momentous occasion for both hip-hop and New York.

A Musical Revolution

Back in 1993, Wu-Tang Clan exploded onto the music scene with their groundbreaking debut album, ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).’ This collective of talented rappers, including RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killa, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa, forever altered the landscape of hip-hop. Later, Cappadonna would officially join their ranks. Their influence extended far beyond music, reaching into clothing lines, films, publishing, video games, and production companies. Wu-Tang Clan was at the forefront of launching their own fashion line, Wu Wear, which became globally recognizable. Their monumental success in building a multifaceted business empire opened doors for future generations of hip-hop entrepreneurs. With seven studio albums and gold and platinum records, Wu-Tang Clan boasts worldwide sales exceeding 40 million albums and has also launched prolific solo careers.

’36 Chambers’ – A Hip-Hop Gem

‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ quickly became one of the most acclaimed albums in hip-hop history. Achieving platinum status within a year of its release, the album has now reached triple-platinum status. Its significance is further underscored by its inclusion in the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry, a distinction awarded to just 25 albums annually for their cultural, historical, or aesthetic importance. In 2022, Rolling Stone magazine ranked the album at number 8 on its list of the 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time. In 2021, it was placed at number 27 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Even 30 years on, Wu-Tang Clan continues to inspire artists and resonates not only with the borough and state that birthed them but with the entire globe.

To mark this milestone, RZA and the Wu-Tang Clan have forged a new partnership with Rock The Bells and SiriusXM. Starting on November 29, RZA will host #WuWednesdays, a weekly show on LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells, airing on SiriusXM channel 43. The show will feature new and classic tracks from all Wu-Tang Clan members, exclusive DJ mixes, interviews, and more. The first episode will shine a spotlight on Wu-Tang’s unforgettable performance on August 10th in Queens, New York, for SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop 50 celebration.

In collaboration with Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, Get On Down is set to unveil a special edition 7-inch box set, a limited-edition LP, and a limited-edition cassette. These collector’s items will be available for order at www.getondown.com starting on Thursday, Nov 9th at Noon EST. The preorders for both the limited-edition box and color LP product pages will remain open until November 30th.

New York City Joins the Celebration

New York City is unleashing a series of celebratory activations for Wu-Tang Clan’s 30th anniversary, including RZA’s The 36 Chambers 30th Anniversary Celebration at New York’s Gramercy Theatre from November 7-9. On Thursday, Nov 9th, 36 Chambers will host a pop-up shop in the East Village, offering signed copies of RZA’s graphic novel, “Bobby Digital and The Pit Of Snakes,” along with other apparel, records, toys, and collectibles. Additionally, the Hip-Hop Education Center (HHEC), Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and 36 Chambers ALC will present a special screening of the new documentary “A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre” on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 pm. Notably, RZA, co-director of the documentary, is Urbanworld’s official ambassador for this year’s festival and presented the film at Urbanworld.