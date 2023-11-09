Ahead of the Pink Friday 2 album release, Nicki Minaj covered the new edition of Vogue magazine. Inside, she details how her world changed with the arrival of her son, affectionately known as Papa Bear.

Nicki Minaj has updated the release date for Pink Friday 2, making it available to fans on her birthday. Minaj shared the details in an Instagram Live session, setting the release date for Dec. 8.

“This entire album will be the biggest gift I’ve ever given humanity thus far,” Minaj said. “I can stand by that. I will bet any amount of money that Pink Friday 2, the album, is going to make people fall in love immediately.”

Nicki Minaj fans have been waiting for quite some time for the release of her highly-anticipated project, Pink Friday 2. Most recently, Queen Barbie herself went Live to her 227 million followers on Instagram to talk about the new project and its coinciding tour. Not only does she let fans into a little bit of her creative process behind her new release, she always explains that this Pink Friday 2 tour will be “greater than every other tour combined.”

Which is saying a lot! Given her Young Money labelmate Drake recently shut down arenas all over the world on his It’s All A Blur Tour.

Nick states, “Even though this album is called Pink Friday 2, even though we love the nostalgia, this will not remind you of another tour. That’s how I’ll say it. I mean, it’s gonna be greater than every other tour combined — like this album. This will be a very different feeling tour, even if you’ve been to every Nicki Minaj tour that’s ever existed. Because there are certain things that I always do similar in all my tours. This time, it’s going to be a completely different perspective.”

We can’t help but wonder exactly what this means, whether she’s talking about her performance style or her set design. But one thing’s for sure: it sounds like she’s putting a lot of time and effort into giving fans an unforgettable show!

“In addition to it being, of course, a whole new album, the approach to the tour will be very different and the feel of the tour will be very different. We still gon’ cover all the ground that is required to cover in order for y’all to know that you fucking with the best, but it won’t remind you of another tour.”

The Pink Friday 2 Tour dates have yet to be announced, but Nicki has previously revealed it should start somewhere in the first quarter of next year. In the meantime, we wait patiently for the arrival of Pink Friday 2 on November 17th, marking her first album in five years.

Fans can pre-save the album here.