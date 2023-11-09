New York City is gearing up for a grand celebration on Nov. 9th as it pays tribute to the legendary Wu-Tang Clan by illuminating the Empire State Building in the iconic black and yellow colors that symbolize the Wu-Tang legacy. This momentous occasion marks the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking 1993 debut album, ‘Enter the Wu-Tang’ (36 Chambers). In honor of this historic event, Mayor Eric Adams has officially declared November 9th as “Wu-Tang Day” in New York City.

Wu-Tang Clan, comprising influential rap artists such as RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killa, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa, revolutionized hip-hop with their seminal debut album ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),’ released on November 9, 1993. The collective’s immense impact transcended music, extending into fashion with their iconic Wu Wear clothing line, film, publishing, video games, and production companies. Wu-Tang’s success in expanding their brand into various commercial ventures opened doors for future generations of hip-hop entrepreneurs.

‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ achieved platinum status within a year of its release and has since reached triple-platinum status. It was also recognized by the Library of Congress as culturally significant and included in the National Recording Registry. Rolling Stone magazine ranked the album as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time, cementing Wu-Tang Clan’s lasting legacy.

In conjunction with this celebration, RZA and the Wu-Tang Clan have announced a partnership with Rock The Bells and SiriusXM. Starting on November 29th, RZA will host a weekly show, #WuWednesdays, on LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells on SiriusXM channel 43, featuring new and classic tracks, exclusive DJ mixes, interviews, and more.

Moreover, a special edition 7-inch box set, a limited-edition LP, and a limited-edition cassette are set to be released in partnership with Legacy Recordings. These collectibles, available for pre-order, include vinyl, liner notes, rare photos, and a pack of exclusive “36 Chambers Trading Cards.”

New York City will host a range of celebratory activities for Wu-Tang Clan’s 30th anniversary, including RZA’s The 36 Chambers 30th Anniversary Celebration at New York’s Gramercy Theatre from November 7-9 and a pop-up shop in the East Village on November 9th. Additionally, the Hip-Hop Education Center, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and 36 Chambers ALC will present a screening of the documentary ‘A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre’ on November 15th. Urbanworld has also named RZA the official ambassador of this year’s festival. Don’t miss out on this exceptional celebration of Wu-Tang Clan’s unparalleled contributions to hip-hop culture.