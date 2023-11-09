PUMA Hoops is set to make waves with the latest addition to LaMelo Ball’s signature shoe collection, the MB.03 Chino Hills. This new shoe pays homage to LaMelo’s origin story, specifically his remarkable achievement at Chino Hills High School when he scored an astonishing 92 points as a sophomore. The Chino Hills colorway is a nod to this jaw-dropping moment. It showcases design elements inspired by the MB.03 Toxic storyline, featuring bold neon accents and animalistic scratch marks, all of which celebrate LaMelo’s outstanding accomplishments.

The MB.03 Chino Hills boasts PUMA’s signature NITRO™ midsole for superior on-court performance, a double-layered mesh upper for added support, and a durable, engineered nonslip rubber compound for enhanced traction. The shoe’s upper construction is crafted with breathable monomesh, offering a supportive and lightweight fit.

In addition to the footwear, PUMA is releasing a three-piece apparel collection featuring a hoodie, shorts, and tee, with prices ranging from $40 to $125. The collection will be available starting November 17th at various retailers, including PUMA.com, the PUMA App, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Foot Locker Canada, and Champs Sports Canada. Get ready to elevate your game with LaMelo Ball’s signature style.

