Beyoncé has released the official trailer for the Renaissance film. Premiering during CBS This Morning show, Queen Bey dropped off the Parkwoork Entertainment production.

The film’s logline reads: RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.

You can see the trailer below.

All hail Queen Beyoncé. The Renaissance tour is now over, and according to Live Nation, it is one of the most successful tours of all time.

The Renaissance set of dates earned $579 million worldwide, with 2.7 million fans attending across 56 dates. The show hit 39 cities. One of the feats of the tour was a five-night stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the longest run of shows for any artist in history, bringing in 238,00 fans each night.

The final numbers are in. 📈

Beyonce's #RENAISSANCEWorldTour brought in $580 million across 56 sold out shows.



It more than DOUBLES Beyoncé's previous touring record set by the Formation World Tour and cements its place as the highest grossing tour by a black artist in history. pic.twitter.com/QYZA4ImaV4 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) October 3, 2023

